Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi has urged citizens to stay vigilant against 'Digital Arrest' frauds, advising them to report such scams to the national cyber helpline or online portal.

He also praised India's growing influence in the global animation industry, citing popular characters like Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu.

Furthermore, he highlighted India's progress towards self-reliance, with the country now exporting defense products to over 85 countries under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Stop, think, and act before falling victim: Modi

Modi urges public to stay alert against digital arrest fraud

By Akash Pandey 01:55 pm Oct 27, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned the public about the increasing threat of cybercrimes, particularly "digital arrest" scams. Speaking on his Mann ki Baat broadcast, he stressed that these scams are affecting all sections of society. He advised citizens to take a cautious approach by stopping, thinking, and taking action when faced with such fraudulent activities.

Awareness crucial

Emphasizing on public awareness

Modi emphasized on public awareness to fight this kind of cybercrime. He said investigative agencies are working with state authorities to deal with the matter. But, he reiterated, individual vigilance is the key to protecting oneself from these scams. "Beware of Digital Arrest frauds," he warned, adding no investigative agency would ever contact you over the phone/video call for such an investigation.

Reporting protocol

Modi advises on reporting cybercrimes

The Prime Minister advised citizens to dial 1930 to reach the national cyber helpline or use its online portal in case of such scams. He also urged them to inform the police about these incidents. "They should record such conversations and also take screenshots," he suggested, highlighting the increasing frequency of these crimes.

Animation accolades

Praise for India's animation industry

In his broadcast, PM Modi also lauded the increasing footprint of Indian talent in the global animation industry. He cited characters like Chhota Bheem, Krishna, and Motu Patlu as India's beloved animated creations. "A wave of creative energy is sweeping India," he said, adding that 'Made in India' and 'Made by India' are shining brightly in this field.

Self-reliance strides

PM Modi hails India's progress toward self-reliance

PM Modi also noted India's journey toward self-reliance, saying that the country is now exporting its defense products to over 85 countries. He said he believes India is also on the cusp of a revolution in animation and Indian games are becoming popular. This was part of his larger address on the nation's strides in different sectors under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.