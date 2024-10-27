Summarize Simplifying... In short India's first domestically produced C-295 military aircraft is set to roll out in 2026, as part of a ₹21,935 crore deal with Airbus Defense and Spain.

The deal includes 56 aircraft, with the first 16 delivered directly from Spain and the remaining 40 to be manufactured by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd in India.

The move is part of the Indian Air Force's plan to replace its aging Avro-748 planes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The foundation stone for the manufacturing plant was laid in October 2022

First India-made C-295 military aircraft to roll out in 2026

By Akash Pandey 06:12 pm Oct 27, 202406:12 pm

What's the story The first C-295 military aircraft, made in India, is likely to roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026. Official sources revealed the information to PTI, ahead of the inauguration of the manufacturing plant of these planes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this Final Assembly Line (FAL) plant back in October 2022.

Contract details

India's defense ministry signed a ₹21,935 crore contract with Airbus

In September 2021, the Ministry of Defense signed a ₹21,935 crore deal with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain for the supply of 56 aircraft. As per the deal, 16 of these planes will be delivered in flyaway condition directly from Spain. The rest 40 will be manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL).

Induction update

IAF has already inducted 6 C-295 aircraft

The first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was delivered in September 2023. Till now, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has already inducted six C-295 aircraft into its Vadodara-based 11 Squadron. The last of the 16 flyaway aircraft is expected to be delivered by August 2025, according to an official source.

Visit details

Spanish PM to visit India, inaugurate FAL plant

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit India from October 28-30. He will visit the Vadodara factory on Monday. Both PM Modi and his Spanish counterpart will inaugurate the Final Assembly Line plant of the C295 aircraft. This is India's first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Production timeline

All 40 India-made aircraft to be ready by August 2031

An official source revealed that "of the 40 aircraft to be made in India, the first C-295 will roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026 and the remaining 39 aircraft by August 2031." This move is part of IAF's plan to replace its fleet of aging Avro-748 planes, which have been in service for over six decades.