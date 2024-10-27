RBI Governor bags top central banker award 2 years back-to-back
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, has been awarded an A+ grade in the Central Bank Report Cards 2024. The prestigious award was presented by Global Finance in Washington DC, US. This is the second consecutive year that Das has achieved this distinction. The award recognizes his outstanding performance and leadership skills, in steering India's central bank through complex economic challenges.
RBI announces achievement on social media
The RBI took to social media to announce Das's achievement. The post read, "Governor @DasShaktikanta received the award for A+ grade in Central Bank Report Cards 2024, for the second consecutive year. Presented by Global Finance at an event held today in Washington DC, USA." This public recognition highlights Das's effective stewardship of India's apex bank and his ability to navigate complex economic landscapes successfully.
A global evaluation of central bank governors
The Central Bank Report Cards are being released annually by Global Finance, starting from 1994. The report assesses the performance of central bank governors of almost 100 major countries, territories, and districts. The grading scale varies from "A+" to "F," judging success in factors like inflation control, currency stability, economic growth targets, and interest rate management. An "A" denotes excellent performance, while "F" means outright failure.
Global Finance: A leading source of financial news and analysis
Founded in 1987, Global Finance has a circulation of 50,000, and readership in 193 countries and territories. The publication's readers include senior corporate and financial officers, who make investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Based in New York with offices around the globe, Global Finance regularly identifies top performers among banks and other financial service providers.