Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 08, 2023, 10:23 am 1 min read

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday made the official decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, news agency ANI quoted Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das as saying. The second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting for the 2023-24 fiscal occurred over a period of three-day, beginning on Tuesday this week and concluding on Thursday.

Twitter post confirming RBI's statement