Summarize Simplifying... In short The Finance Ministry has doubled the loan limit of the PMMY scheme to ₹20 lakh, introducing a new category, 'Tarun Plus,' for entrepreneurs who have successfully repaid 'Tarun' category loans.

This move, aimed at fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, expands the Mudra loan categories from three to four.

The scheme has already sanctioned over 48.78 crore loans worth ₹29.79 lakh crore since its inception in 2015, demonstrating its significant impact on India's entrepreneurial landscape.

The new cap is effective immediately

Finance Ministry doubles PMMY loan limit to ₹20 lakh

By Akash Pandey 06:05 pm Oct 25, 202406:05 pm

What's the story The Indian Finance Ministry has announced a major hike in the loan limit under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). The new cap, which comes into effect immediately, is fixed at ₹20 lakh - double the previous limit. This was first announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. The move aims to provide better financial support to budding entrepreneurs.

New category

Introduction of 'Tarun Plus' loan category

The revamped PMMY scheme also introduces a new loan category called 'Tarun Plus.' This category is targeted at entrepreneurs who have borrowed and repaid loans under the existing 'Tarun' category. It provides loans between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh. Further, the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) will guarantee loans up to ₹20 lakh, bolstering the government's commitment to a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Fund backing

CGFMU's role in supporting micro loans

The CGFMU will cover micro loans up to the new limit of ₹20 lakh, extended by a lending institution to an eligible borrower. This is subject to the lending institution applying for guarantee cover within a specified time frame and following procedures set by the fund. The Department of Financial Services has also clarified that an overdraft loan amount of ₹10,000 sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts will be eligible for coverage under this credit guarantee fund.

Beneficiary impact

PMMY expansion benefits entrepreneurs

The expansion of the PMMY loan scheme will greatly benefit emerging entrepreneurs. The Union finance ministry said, "This enhancement is specifically beneficial to upcoming entrepreneurs facilitating their growth and expansion." The move is in line with the government's commitment to building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. It also expands the categories of Mudra loans beneficiaries from three to four under PMMY, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015.

Scheme categories

Four categories under revised loan scheme

The revamped PMMY loan scheme now has four categories: 'Shishu' (covering loans up to ₹50,000), 'Kishore' (loans above ₹50,000 and up to ₹5 lakh), 'Tarun' (above ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh) and the new class of 'Tarun Plus' (above ₹10 lakh and up to ₹20 lakh). These categories indicate the growth stage and funding requirements of the beneficiary micro unit, serving as a reference point for their next growth phase.

Scheme performance

PMMY's impact and future prospects

Government data shows that in the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, over 6.67 crore loans were sanctioned under the PMMY scheme, worth ₹5.41 lakh crore. The total disbursal during the period stood at ₹5.32 lakh crore. Since inception, over 48.78 crore loans worth ₹29.79 lakh crore have been sanctioned as of June 2024, highlighting the scheme's transformative impact on India's entrepreneurial landscape.