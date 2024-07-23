In short Simplifying... In short The Union Budget 2024 aims to empower women by facilitating their higher participation in the workforce.

This will be achieved through the establishment of working women hostels and creches, women-specific skilling programs, and promoting market access for women-led enterprises.

Additionally, the government plans to intensify support for women entrepreneurs through various schemes and advocate for reduced stamp duty on properties purchased by women.

What are provisions for women in budget 2024

Union Budget 2024: What measures were announced for women?

By Chanshimla Varah 04:34 pm Jul 23, 202404:34 pm

What's the story An impressive ₹3 lakh crore was allocated for women and girls during the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. "This is envisaged as a measure to promote women-led development," she elaborated. The measures include organizing women-specific skilling programs and promoting market access for women in self help group (SHG) enterprises.

Government's commitment to women's economic role highlighted

During her speech, she said that, as mentioned in the interim budget, the focus is on four major castes, namely Garib (poor), Mahilayen (women), Yuva (youth), and Annadata (farmer). "We are determined to ensure that all..regardless of religion, caste, gender, and age, make substantial progress in realizing their life goals and aspirations," she added. As such, the government will facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce by setting up working women hostels in collaboration with industries and establishing creches.

Women-Specific skilling programs and market access promoted

In addition, the partnership will seek to organize women-specific skilling programs and promote market access for women SHG enterprises. Sitharaman also outlined a saturation approach for social justice, ensuring all eligible individuals are covered by various schemes, including those related to health and education. The ultimate goal is inclusive human resource development, which is one of the nine budget priorities in pursuit of Viksit Bharat.

Working women hostels to be set up

Intensified support for economic activities by women entrepreneurs

Sitharaman also highlighted the government's intent to intensify the implementation of schemes designed to support economic activities by craftsmen, artisans, SHGs, SC/ST and women entrepreneurs, and street vendors. These include the PM Vishwakarma, PM SVAnidhi, National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), and Stand-UP India schemes. Under urban development measures, the government has advocated for a reduction in high stamp duty by all states for urban-related development. A further lowering of duties has been requested specifically for properties purchased by women.