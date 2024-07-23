Elon Musk announces 'son is dead'; blames 'woke mind virus'
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently claimed that his estranged transgender daughter was "killed" by the "woke mind virus." In a conversation with Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, Musk revealed that his son, previously known as Xavier, now identifies as Vivian Jenna Wilson after coming out as transgender in 2022. The tech mogul expressed regret over consenting for his son to use puberty blockers, describing the decision as feeling "tricked."
'I lost my son, essentially': Musk
Musk elaborated on "essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys." He said, "This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID-19 going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told (the child) might commit suicide." "I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead."
Musk criticized sex change procedures for minors
Musk criticized the practice of doctors performing sex change procedures on minors, labeling it as "evil." When Peterson described the "suicide claim" as false, Musk expressed his outrage at those who advocate for such treatments. "Incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison," he stated. A father of 12, Musk further criticized the term "gender-affirming care," calling it a "terrible euphemism."
He moved X and SpaceX headquarters amid legislative changes
Meanwhile, Musk went on to explain that the experience fueled a personal mission. "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that," he said, adding, "And we're making some progress." Following Governor Gavin Newsom's signing of Assembly Bill 1955, which allows school forms not to notify parents about their children's gender changes, Musk decided to move X/Twitter and SpaceX headquarters from California.
Wilson cut ties with her billionaire father in 2022
Wilson was legally granted her name and gender change in California on June 22, 2022. According to a petition filed on April 18, 2022, she cited gender identity and a strong dislike of Musk as reasons for the change. "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form," Wilson wrote in the petition. Her mother, Justine Wilson, a Canadian author, divorced Musk in 2008. The couple shares six children.