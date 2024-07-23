In short Simplifying... In short Elon Musk has publicly criticized sex change procedures for minors, calling it "evil," and has vowed to combat what he terms the "woke mind virus."

This comes after one of his children legally changed their name and gender, a move Musk equates to losing a son.

In response to California's new law allowing children to change their gender without parental notification, Musk has relocated his X/Twitter and SpaceX headquarters. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Elon Musk vows to fight 'woke mind virus' post son's gender transition

Elon Musk announces 'son is dead'; blames 'woke mind virus'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:54 pm Jul 23, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently claimed that his estranged transgender daughter was "killed" by the "woke mind virus." In a conversation with Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, Musk revealed that his son, previously known as Xavier, now identifies as Vivian Jenna Wilson after coming out as transgender in 2022. The tech mogul expressed regret over consenting for his son to use puberty blockers, describing the decision as feeling "tricked."

Transition

'I lost my son, essentially': Musk

Musk elaborated on "essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys." He said, "This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID-19 going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told (the child) might commit suicide." "I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead."

Criticism

Musk criticized sex change procedures for minors

Musk criticized the practice of doctors performing sex change procedures on minors, labeling it as "evil." When Peterson described the "suicide claim" as false, Musk expressed his outrage at those who advocate for such treatments. "Incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison," he stated. A father of 12, Musk further criticized the term "gender-affirming care," calling it a "terrible euphemism."

Relocation

He moved X and SpaceX headquarters amid legislative changes

Meanwhile, Musk went on to explain that the experience fueled a personal mission. "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that," he said, adding, "And we're making some progress." Following Governor Gavin Newsom's signing of Assembly Bill 1955, which allows school forms not to notify parents about their children's gender changes, Musk decided to move X/Twitter and SpaceX headquarters from California.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this viral interview clip here

Relationship history

Wilson cut ties with her billionaire father in 2022

Wilson was legally granted her name and gender change in California on June 22, 2022. According to a petition filed on April 18, 2022, she cited gender identity and a strong dislike of Musk as reasons for the change. "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form," Wilson wrote in the petition. Her mother, Justine Wilson, a Canadian author, divorced Musk in 2008. The couple shares six children.