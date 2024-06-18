In brief Simplifying... In brief Elon Musk is working on Tesla's fourth Master Plan, following the success of the previous three.

The first plan in 2006 aimed for a sports car and zero-emission power, while the second in 2016 focused on expanding the electric vehicle lineup and achieving self-driving.

The third plan in 2023 emphasized environmental goals, including renewable energy, more electric vehicles, and sustainably fueled planes and boats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The first Tesla Master Plan was unveiled by Musk in 2006

Elon Musk announces work on Tesla's 'epic' Master Plan 4

By Mudit Dube 10:56 am Jun 18, 202410:56 am

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has confirmed that he is currently working on the fourth iteration of the company's Master Plan. He made this announcement on X, stating that "it will be epic." This continues a tradition of outlining Tesla's future goals and strategies through these Master Plans, which have been instrumental in guiding the company's trajectory since the first was released in 2006.

Plan history

A look at Tesla's previous master plans

The first Tesla Master Plan, unveiled by Musk in 2006, set ambitious goals for the then-nascent electric vehicle company. It included the creation of a sports car, an affordable car, and providing zero-emission electric power generation options. A decade later, in 2016, Musk introduced "Master Plan, Part Deux," which aimed to extend the electric vehicle lineup to all major segments and achieve "true self-driving."

Autonomous driving

Tesla's progress toward self-driving vehicles

As part of the second Master Plan, Tesla began "pilot production" of its Semi heavy-duty electric trucks in 2022 and launched its Cybertruck late last year. The plan also envisioned a future where Tesla drivers could sleep, read, or engage in other activities while en route to their destinations. This would be made possible by renting out their autonomous vehicles when not in use. A Full Self Driving option is available as of now but the system isn't fully autonomous.

Information

Musk's third master plan emphasized environmental goals

The most recent Master Plan, unveiled by Musk in 2023, outlined key environmental goals. These included adding renewable energy to the existing grid, producing more electric vehicles, and building sustainably fueled planes and boats. Musk also stated that mass production of the Cybertruck would begin in 2024.