This would place SpaceX among the world's largest publicly traded corporations by m-cap

SpaceX eyes $200 billion valuation in potential share sale discussions

By Akash Pandey 11:35 am May 24, 202411:35 am

What's the story SpaceX is reportedly spearheading discussions on a possible share sale, that could catapult the company's valuation to an unprecedented $200 billion, as per Bloomberg. The new figure would significantly outstrip the company's previous valuation of $180 billion. The shares involved in the deal could be priced between $108 and $110 each, according to the same report.

Share buyback

No need for additional capital: Musk

In a recent statement, Elon Musk declared, "SpaceX has no need for additional capital and will actually be buying back shares." This approach is often adopted by SpaceX, one of the most profitable start-ups worldwide. Such tender offers allow insiders or employees to sell their shares without necessitating an initial public offering (IPO), potentially strengthening the company's financial standing before contemplating entering the public market.

Market capitalization

SpaceX's potential valuation among world's largest corporations

If SpaceX successfully achieves the proposed $200 billion valuation, it would mark a significant leap from its last valuation of $180 billion. This new figure would position SpaceX among the world's biggest publicly traded corporations in terms of market capitalization. This development further solidifies SpaceX's standing as a leading player in the commercial space industry.