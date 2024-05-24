Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Bitcoin has dropped by 2.65% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $67,672.21. Compared to last week, it is up by 3.39%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.28% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,802.85. From last week, it is up by 29.01%. Ethereum currently has a market capitalization of $456.83 billion.
How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?
BNB is trading at $600.91, a 2.42% decrease from yesterday and 5.33% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 0.28% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.52% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 4.01%) and $0.11 (down 5%), respectively.
Solana has gone up by 4.37% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $168.93 (down 4.8%), $7.24 (down 4.41%), $0.000022 (down 4.19%), and $0.77 (up 0.88%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 4.37% while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.56%. Shiba Inu is up 0.33% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 6.55%.
Top 5 gainers of the day
The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Ondo, Lido DAO, Pendle, Gnosis, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1.12 (up 14.94%), $2.31 (up 9.63%), $6.61 (up 8.10%), $364.55 (up 7.92%), and $17.45 (up 6.25%), respectively.
What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $1 (flat), and $57,522 (down 4.17%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are ORDI, Arweave, Theta Network, Kaspa, and Pyth Network. They are trading at $38.13 (down 9.09%), $40.53 (down 8.60%), $2.33 (down 6.20%), $0.11 (down 5.85%), and $0.44 (down 5.72%), respectively.
These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges
Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.
Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $38.71 (down 3.04%), $17.43 (up 6.13%), $12.35 (down 4.57%), $9.48 (up 0.35%), and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.
Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.40 (down 4.03%), $10.19 (down 3.82%), $2.45 (down 3.96%), $2.01 (down 3.61%), and $2.33 (down 5.87%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.54 trillion, a 1.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $140.42 billion, which marks a 40.96% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.44 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.94 trillion.