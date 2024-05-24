Next Article

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:51 am May 24, 202410:51 am

What's the story Bitcoin has dropped by 2.65% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $67,672.21. Compared to last week, it is up by 3.39%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.28% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,802.85. From last week, it is up by 29.01%. Ethereum currently has a market capitalization of $456.83 billion.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $600.91, a 2.42% decrease from yesterday and 5.33% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 0.28% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.52% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 4.01%) and $0.11 (down 5%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 4.37% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $168.93 (down 4.8%), $7.24 (down 4.41%), $0.000022 (down 4.19%), and $0.77 (up 0.88%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 4.37% while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.56%. Shiba Inu is up 0.33% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 6.55%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Ondo, Lido DAO, Pendle, Gnosis, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1.12 (up 14.94%), $2.31 (up 9.63%), $6.61 (up 8.10%), $364.55 (up 7.92%), and $17.45 (up 6.25%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $1 (flat), and $57,522 (down 4.17%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are ORDI, Arweave, Theta Network, Kaspa, and Pyth Network. They are trading at $38.13 (down 9.09%), $40.53 (down 8.60%), $2.33 (down 6.20%), $0.11 (down 5.85%), and $0.44 (down 5.72%), respectively.

Rankings

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $38.71 (down 3.04%), $17.43 (up 6.13%), $12.35 (down 4.57%), $9.48 (up 0.35%), and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.40 (down 4.03%), $10.19 (down 3.82%), $2.45 (down 3.96%), $2.01 (down 3.61%), and $2.33 (down 5.87%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.54 trillion, a 1.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $140.42 billion, which marks a 40.96% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.44 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.94 trillion.