Summarize Simplifying... In short Reliance Jio's 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer provides benefits worth ₹3,350 on ₹899 quarterly and ₹3,599 annual prepaid plans.

These benefits include vouchers from EaseMyTrip, AJIO, and Swiggy, redeemable via the MyJio app.

The offer, featuring perks like daily data and SMS, is live until November 5.

Reliance Jio 'Diwali Dhamaka': Get benefits worth ₹3,350 on recharges

By Akash Pandey 05:58 pm Oct 25, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Reliance Jio has unveiled a new promotional scheme, the 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer, for its Indian customers. Under this initiative, users recharging with select Jio True 5G quarterly and annual prepaid plans will get free vouchers for online platforms including travel, food, and shopping. The total worth of these benefits is ₹3,350. The announcement comes after another festive deal from Reliance Jio offering free one-year JioAirFiber subscription on purchases worth ₹20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store.

Plan specifics

Details of the prepaid plans and benefits

The 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer applies on customers choosing the ₹899 quarterly prepaid plan or the ₹3,599 annual prepaid plan. The former offers unlimited calling, 2GB data/day, and an additional 20GB data over 90 days. The latter gives 2.5GB data/day for a year (365 days). Both the plans also come with 100 SMSes/day as part of their benefits.

Voucher details

Vouchers included in the 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer

The 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer comes with vouchers worth ₹3,350. These include a ₹3,000 voucher from EaseMyTrip for hotels and air travel, a ₹200 coupon from AJIO applicable on purchases of ₹999 or above, and a ₹150 Swiggy voucher. Once you recharge, these vouchers will be credited to your account and can be redeemed via MyJio app by following certain steps.

Offer timeline

Redemption process and offer validity

To redeem the vouchers, users would have to open MyJio app, head over to the 'Offers' section, tap on 'My winnings,' and select the coupon they want to use. Once they copy the coupon code, they can head over to the partner website and apply it at checkout. The 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer is already live and will run till November 5 in India.