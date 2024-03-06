Next Article

It will be an all-new handset

POCO, Airtel working on most affordable 5G phone in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:07 pm Mar 06, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Himanshu Tandon, POCO's India head, recently dropped hints about the launch of the most budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India. In a conversation on X, Tandon confirmed a partnership between POCO and Airtel, stating that the upcoming device would not be an Airtel variant of an existing model. However, the specific smartphone and its features are yet to be disclosed.

What to expect?

Tandon clarified that the forthcoming affordable 5G phone would not belong to the POCO Neo or F6 series when questioned by a user. In the past, POCO teamed up with Airtel to reintroduce the POCO C51 model, providing exclusive Airtel perks like budget-friendly plans for purchasers. Nevertheless, this new device is anticipated to be an entirely different model, claiming the title of the most affordable 5G phone in India.

More details awaited on the POCO device

Currently, there is scarce information about this new POCO smartphone. It is probable that more details will surface through teasers or leaks in the upcoming days or weeks. Readers interested in this budget 5G phone from POCO, should stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

Jio to launch sub-Rs. 8,000 5G phone

On a related note, Reliance Jio in association with Qualcomm, is working on a 5G handset that will cost less than Rs. 8,000. This device, tipped to be called JioPhone 5G, shall get a specialized, low-cost custom chipset with SA-2Rx capability. The goal of the upcoming smartphone is to encourage 2G users to shit to a 5G-enabled device.