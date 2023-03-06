Business

Airtel 5G launched in 125 new cities: Check coverage

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 06, 2023, 07:29 pm 2 min read

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in more than 265 cities (Photo credit: Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in 125 new cities across India. With the latest rollout, the telco's 5G network is now available in more than 265 cities in the country. Eligible Airtel customers can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network at no additional cost. The company has not yet announced its 5G plans.

Why does this story matter?

The telco recently crossed the 10 million subscriber mark for its 5G network. Airtel 5G Plus is now available in all the states across the country.

The company plans to roll out its 5G network across major cities in India by this year and aims to cover the entirety of the nation by March 2024.

Check out the coverage of Airtel's 5G services

Airtel has launched its 5G services in Silchar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia in Assam. Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Berhampore, Dinhata, Asansol, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kharagpur, and a few other locations in West Bengal. Airtel 5G Plus is also available in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand among other states. You can check the full coverage here.

How to activate Airtel 5G Plus?

You do not have to buy a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM supports 5G as well. Follow the steps below to activate Airtel 5G Plus on your smartphone. Make sure your handset is running the latest software. Head to Settings, click on Mobile Network, and select Airtel SIM. Now, choose the preferred network type and tap on the 5G network option.

Airtel makes use of non-standalone 5G technology

Airtel makes use of non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components. On the other hand, Jio True 5G operates on standalone 5G technology. Both telcos commenced the rollout of their 5G services in October 2022.

'Today's launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer'

"At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll out 125 more cities today," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Airtel. "Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today's mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus."