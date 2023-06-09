Business

Best quarterly prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi

While Airtel and Jio already have their 5G services operational in several cities, Vi is yet to make a move

India's leading telecom operators are now offering a range of prepaid recharge plans to users with good data benefits, validity, and additional perks. Vi has just announced a new quarterly pack priced at Rs. 902. Here's what the company's recharge plan brings on to the table and how it differs from recharge packs offered by rival operators such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Vi's Rs. 902 plan provides 90 days of validity

Vi's new recharge plan for Rs. 902 is primarily focused on customers looking for a plan with data benefits for content consumption. The pack offers 2GB of data on a daily basis, 100 SMSes/day, and unlimited calling. In addition, customers also get access to SunNxt video-on-demand service for 90 days. Users can also claim 2GB of backup data every month for free.

Binge All-Night benefit, weekend data rollover, and more

Vi's prepaid pack comes with multiple perks including 'Binge All-Night' benefit which provides unlimited internet data between 12:00am to 6:00am. The operator also offers weekend data rollover, wherein unused data from Monday to Friday is carried over to Saturday and Sunday. On top of these perks, the recharge plan gives free access to Vi Movies and TV, offering on-demand content from various platforms.

Airtel's Rs. 839 plan provides free subscription to OTT platforms

Airtel's prepaid plan costing Rs. 839 comes with 84 days of validity. It provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMSes/day. The assured OTT perk includes a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription. In addition, the pack gives 84 days of Airtel Xtreme Play membership on mobile/TV/tablet, allowing access to 15+ OTT platforms including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, and more.

It also lets users enjoy unlimited 5G data

Airtel's Rs. 839 plan also allows additional benefits such as a three-month no-cost Apollo 24/7 package, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and a RewardsMini subscription. This pack even gives users access to unlimited 5G data throughout the validity period.

Jio's Rs. 999 plan comes with 40GB of extra data

Jio's prepaid plan for Rs. 999 provides a validity of 84 days. Users get 3GB of high-speed data daily, 100 SMSes/day, and unlimited voice calling. The pack comes with 40GB of additional data, meaning users get 292GB (252GB+40GB) of total data. Customers also get free subscription to Jio's suite of apps, including JioSecurity, JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema.

Subscribers are eligible for True 5G data

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 999 lets eligible customers utilize Jio's unlimited 'True 5G' data for free. The benefit is only usable in areas where Jio has 5G coverage.

