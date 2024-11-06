Man critically injured in gang shooting outside Raipur jail
A man was critically wounded in a gang-related shooting outside Raipur Central Jail, Chhattisgarh on Monday. The victim, identified as Sahil Khan, was visiting his brother when the attack happened. His brother is an undertrial in a narcotics case. Khan was shot in the throat by three assailants, believed to be members of rival gangs with a history of violent confrontations.
Absence of security personnel during attack raises concerns
The incident has sparked outrage over apparent security lapses at the jail. Eyewitnesses reported that no security personnel were present during the attack. This revelation has led to intense criticism of jail authorities for their negligence and failure to ensure safety. Adding to the concern was the discovery that CCTV cameras at the location were non-functional, an issue that had reportedly been unaddressed for an extended period.
Police investigation underway, assailants still at large
Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to locate the assailants who fled the scene. The attackers have been identified as Shaikh Shahnawaz, Shahrukh and Heera. They are known members of rival gangs and have a history of violent clashes. The attack on Khan is believed to be a result of old enmity between these gangs.