Summarize Simplifying... In short A man was critically wounded in a gang-related shooting outside Raipur jail, sparking outrage due to apparent security lapses, including absent personnel and non-functional CCTV cameras.

The police are investigating the incident and searching for the identified assailants, Shaikh Shahnawaz, Shahrukh, and Heera, known gang members with a history of violence.

The attack is thought to be rooted in old gang rivalries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The victim was visiting his brother

Man critically injured in gang shooting outside Raipur jail

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:27 pm Nov 06, 202401:27 pm

What's the story A man was critically wounded in a gang-related shooting outside Raipur Central Jail, Chhattisgarh on Monday. The victim, identified as Sahil Khan, was visiting his brother when the attack happened. His brother is an undertrial in a narcotics case. Khan was shot in the throat by three assailants, believed to be members of rival gangs with a history of violent confrontations.

Security lapse

Absence of security personnel during attack raises concerns

The incident has sparked outrage over apparent security lapses at the jail. Eyewitnesses reported that no security personnel were present during the attack. This revelation has led to intense criticism of jail authorities for their negligence and failure to ensure safety. Adding to the concern was the discovery that CCTV cameras at the location were non-functional, an issue that had reportedly been unaddressed for an extended period.

Investigation progress

Police investigation underway, assailants still at large

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to locate the assailants who fled the scene. The attackers have been identified as Shaikh Shahnawaz, Shahrukh and Heera. They are known members of rival gangs and have a history of violent clashes. The attack on Khan is believed to be a result of old enmity between these gangs.