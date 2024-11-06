Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court of India has ruled that Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) license holders can legally drive transport vehicles weighing up to 7,500kg.

This decision upholds a 2017 verdict and comes amidst ongoing discussions to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

This decision upholds a 2017 verdict and comes amidst ongoing discussions to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The ruling is significant as it impacts road safety debates and insurance claim procedures in the country.

The ruling was pronounced on Wednesday

LMV license holders can drive transport vehicles, rules SC

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:30 pm Nov 06, 202412:30 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has ruled that drivers having a light motor vehicle (LMV) license can legally drive transport vehicles up to 7,500kg. The decision was pronounced on Wednesday by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. The ruling comes as a huge relief for commercial vehicle drivers and counters the stance of insurance companies that have been denying claims for such vehicles driven by LMV license holders.

Court's statement

No evidence linking LMV license holders to accidents: SC

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who wrote the unanimous verdict for the bench, said there is no empirical evidence that LMV license holders are responsible for an increase in road accidents. He said grievances from these drivers cannot be dismissed on technical grounds. The bench also comprised Justices PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Misra.

Precedent upheld

Ruling upholds 2017 verdict on LMV definition

The legal question at the heart of this matter was if an LMV license allows driving transport vehicles not exceeding 7,500kg in weight. This has been a contentious issue, especially with respect to insurance claims in accidents involving such vehicles. The ruling upholds a 2017 Supreme Court verdict in the case of Mukund Dewangan versus Oriental Insurance Company Limited, where it was ruled that transport vehicles under 7,500kg are included in the definition of an LMV.

Legal amendments

Centre urged to expedite Motor Vehicles Act amendments

The Supreme Court's verdict was pronounced after Attorney General R Venkataramani told the court that consultations to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 are nearing completion. The court has urged the Centre to expedite these amendments to fill existing legal gaps. The verdict impacts several stakeholders and underlines the ongoing debates around road safety and insurance claim processes in India.