Summarize Simplifying... In short India and China have agreed to complete troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by October 28-29.

This decision, specific to Depsang and Demchok regions, was made during a meeting between Indian PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, aiming to restore peace and normalcy.

The process involves removing temporary structures, sharing patrol schedules for transparency, and returning conditions to pre-2020 status, marking a significant step towards improving strained bilateral ties. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Disengagement will restore pre-2020 status quo

India, China to complete troop disengagement by October 28-29: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:35 pm Oct 25, 202404:35 pm

What's the story India and China are likely to finish withdrawing their troops from the Depsang and Demchok areas of Eastern Ladakh by October 28-29. This will restore military positions to pre-April 2020 positions. "Troops from both sides will fall back to positions they held pre-April 2020 and they will patrol areas where they patrolled till April 2020," Indian Army sources told news agency ANI.

Diplomatic talks

Agreement reached during Modi-Xi meeting

The agreement was reached on October 21, after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders had discussed the need to "properly handle differences and disputes" to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that this agreement is specific to Depsang and Demchok, with no "quid pro quo" involved.

Process outlined

Disengagement process and coordination protocols detailed

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the consensus seeks to restore "patrolling and grazing to traditional areas." He emphasized on the need for continued dialogue to resolve border tensions. The disengagement process includes removing temporary infrastructure like sheds or tents and ensuring surveillance over the area. The agreement also includes coordination protocols where both nations will inform each other about patrol schedules to avoid miscommunication.

Border normalization

Return to pre-2020 status along LAC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that conditions along the LAC have reverted to pre-2020 status. This suggests that bilateral ties could improve if both countries follow the agreement's terms. Each patrol team will comprise around 14-15 personnel. This development is a major step toward normalizing ties between India and China, which have been strained since a violent clash in 2020.