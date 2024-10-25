India, China to complete troop disengagement by October 28-29: Report
India and China are likely to finish withdrawing their troops from the Depsang and Demchok areas of Eastern Ladakh by October 28-29. This will restore military positions to pre-April 2020 positions. "Troops from both sides will fall back to positions they held pre-April 2020 and they will patrol areas where they patrolled till April 2020," Indian Army sources told news agency ANI.
Agreement reached during Modi-Xi meeting
The agreement was reached on October 21, after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders had discussed the need to "properly handle differences and disputes" to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that this agreement is specific to Depsang and Demchok, with no "quid pro quo" involved.
Disengagement process and coordination protocols detailed
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the consensus seeks to restore "patrolling and grazing to traditional areas." He emphasized on the need for continued dialogue to resolve border tensions. The disengagement process includes removing temporary infrastructure like sheds or tents and ensuring surveillance over the area. The agreement also includes coordination protocols where both nations will inform each other about patrol schedules to avoid miscommunication.
Return to pre-2020 status along LAC
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that conditions along the LAC have reverted to pre-2020 status. This suggests that bilateral ties could improve if both countries follow the agreement's terms. Each patrol team will comprise around 14-15 personnel. This development is a major step toward normalizing ties between India and China, which have been strained since a violent clash in 2020.