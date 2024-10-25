The first wife has filed a police complaint

UP man performs 'shradh' of living wife to marry girlfriend

By Chanshimla Varah 04:28 pm Oct 25, 202404:28 pm

What's the story A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj has been accused of bigamy and deceit after he allegedly married another woman while his first wife was alive. The accused, identified as Pawan Patel, reportedly performed a shradh ceremony for his first wife, falsely claiming she had died to legitimize his second marriage. The first wife has filed a police complaint against Patel for faking her death and performing rituals meant for the deceased while she was alive.

Child abduction

Accused allegedly abducts children, leaves wife without support

The first wife also alleged that Patel took away their two children from her, leaving her with no one to support her. In her fight for justice, she approached the superintendent of police to complain about Patel's actions. She had earlier known about his affair with another woman and had taken shelter with her family in Kanpur with her children.