Ratan Tata's will outlines the distribution of his assets, including a beach bungalow, a Mumbai house, and over ₹350 crore in fixed deposits.

His pet dog Tito, house staff, family members, and executive assistant are among the beneficiaries.

His car collection and awards will either be acquired by the Tata Group or auctioned, with the awards donated to the Tata Central Archives to preserve his legacy.

Tito has been with Tata for five years

Ratan Tata's will ensures 'unlimited' care for pet dog Tito

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:22 pm Oct 25, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at 86. His will, which is expected to cover an estate worth over ₹10,000 crore, has provisions for his beloved German Shepherd, Tito. The document details "unlimited" care for Tito who was adopted five to six years ago and will now be looked after by Tata's longtime cook Rajan Shaw.

Beneficiaries

Tata's will includes provisions for house staff, family

In a rather unusual move in India, Tata's will also mentions his house staff and family members. His butler Subbiah, who shared a three-decade relationship with Tata, has been included in the provisions. Tata's half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy and brother Jimmy Tata are among the beneficiaries. His executive assistant Shantanu Naidu has also been mentioned in the will.

Asset distribution

Tata's will lists assets, plans for their distribution

The assets mentioned in Tata's will include a 2,000-square-foot beach bungalow in Alibaug and a two-storey house on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai. Apart from these, there are fixed deposits worth over ₹350 crore and a 0.83% stake in Tata Sons. This stake will be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), which will likely be chaired by N Chandrasekaran.

Charitable trust

RTEF and future of Tata's properties

RTEF is a charitable trust set up in 2022 to further non-profit causes. It has made investments including buying shares from Tata Motors ahead of its IPO and buying a stake in Tata Digital. The Halekai house in Colaba, where Ratan Tata lived until his death, is owned by Ewart Investments. The fate of this property will be decided by Ewart Investments.

Legacy preservation

Tata's car collection and awards

Ratan Tata's massive car collection is stored at Halekai residence and Taj Wellington Mews service apartments. The collection could either be acquired by the Tata Group or auctioned. His many awards will be donated to the Tata Central Archives to keep his legacy alive. Despite heading the $100 billion-plus Tata Group, Ratan didn't feature on rich lists as he held little in group companies.