Tata Altroz launched in 2020, nears 2.5 lakh sales milestone

1/6

Auto 3 min read

Tata Altroz launched in 2020, nears 2.5 lakh sales milestone

By Akash Pandey 12:01 pm Jan 22, 202412:01 pm

Tata Altroz turns four years old today

Tata Altroz is nearing the 2.5 lakh sales mark since its debut on January 22, 2020. As of December 2023, approximately 2,43,577 units of this premium hatchback have been sold in India. With an average monthly wholesale of 6,074 units during the first nine months of FY2024, Altroz is predicted to surpass this milestone by January end or early February 2024. Since FY2021, the hatchback has accounted for 15.55% of Tata Motors' total passenger vehicle sales.

2/6

Previous achievements and performance in Global NCAP

Despite the increasing preference for SUVs among consumers, Altroz has consistently experienced strong demand. The chic and value-packed hatchback achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 50,000 unit sales within its first year of release. Subsequently, on September 21, 2021, the 1,00,000th Altroz rolled off the production line at Tata Motors' Pune plant. The vehicle then reached the 2,00,000-unit sales mark in June 2023. Altroz, which utilizes Tata's ALFA architecture, underwent crash testing by Global NCAP and secured a five-star rating.

3/6

Variants and engine options

Currently, the Tata Altroz is available in 34 variants (22 petrol, six diesel, and six petrol-CNG) with 1.2-liter petrol, 1.2-liter turbo petrol, and 1.5 diesel engines. Prices range from Rs. 8 lakh for 1.2 petrol Revotron XE manual to Rs. 12.6 lakh for 1.2 XZ+O (S) CNG MT. The Altroz CNG starts at Rs. 8.89 lakh for 1.2 CNG XE MT (all prices, on-road Delhi). This stylish hatchback has consistently contributed to Tata's rapid growth over the past four years.

4/6

DCA and CNG variants cater to growing demand

In March 2022, Tata Motors introduced the Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) to meet the increasing demand for automatic transmission cars in India. The Altroz CNG was launched on May 22 at Rs. 7.55 lakh after being unveiled alongside Punch CNG compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023. It was India's first CNG hatchback with a sunroof and can start directly in CNG mode, unlike competitors Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG.

5/6

Altroz sales performance and contribution to Tata Motors

Despite the pandemic-affected FY2021, Altroz sales reached 60,379 units and 62,247 units in FY2022, a 3% YoY increase. Sales dropped 7% in FY2023 to 57,819 units. However, during the first nine months of FY2024, Altroz sales exceeded 54,000 units, with the CNG variant driving demand. The hatchback is projected to achieve its best-ever fiscal year sales of 72,000-75,000 units in FY2024. From FY2021 to FY2024, Altroz has contributed nearly 2,43,577 units or 15.55% to Tata's cumulative sales.

6/6

Upcoming major update for Tata Altroz

This year, the Tata Altroz is set to receive its first significant update to compete with refreshed rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The update will include design changes to align with newer Tata passenger cars and an updated interior. New features are expected to include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, six airbags, wireless charging, and an air purifier.