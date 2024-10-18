Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk, in his first solo rally, voiced support for Trump at a Musk-funded event in Pennsylvania.

Elon Musk hosts first solo rally in support of Trump

What's the story Elon Musk, the world's richest man and the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, recently held his first independent rally in Philadelphia. The rally was held to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign. At the event, Musk encouraged the crowd to register to vote and vote early. However, the advice was met with questions from some attendees due to earlier concerns about potential fraud in mail and early voting systems.

Musk addresses crowd at America PAC event

The rally was hosted at Ridley High School's auditorium in Folsom, under the banner of America PAC, a Musk-funded political action committee. Musk spoke to the audience for about 15 minutes before taking questions. The audience, many wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, were urged to vote early in Pennsylvania - a critical battleground state where Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris are competing for votes.

Call to action and audience response

Musk's entry on stage was greeted with applause and a flurry of cellphone cameras. He stressed the need to uphold the US Constitution, saying, "This is literally the fundamental values that made America what it is today." His comments were met with cheers from the crowd. However, when he was asked about early voting in Pennsylvania, some questioned his stance due to Trump's past concerns about potential fraud in mail and early voting systems.

Political activism and election concerns

Musk has become a prominent Trump supporter this election season. He had voiced his worries about America's future, saying, "I haven't been politically active before. I'm politically active now because I think the future of America and the future of civilization is at stake." The rally was streamed live on X, drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers despite some technical hiccups.