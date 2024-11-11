Summarize Simplifying... In short As the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, Trump has urged Putin to avoid escalation.

Trump calls Putin, urges him not to escalate Ukraine conflict

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:29 am Nov 11, 202409:29 am

What's the story United States President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to the Washington Post, the conversation occurred last Thursday from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, soon after he defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. During the call, Trump reminded Putin of the US's significant military presence in Europe and expressed interest in further discussions to resolve this.

Escalating tensions

Intensified conflict and drone attacks in Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has been raging for over two and a half years, continues to be a key issue in global geopolitics. Recently, both countries have stepped up their game with Ukraine retaking some territory and Russia making gains. This weekend saw major drone strikes from both sides. Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine and claimed to have shot down 34 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow.

Election aftermath

Trump's election and its impact on Ukraine conflict

Trump's election is viewed as a possible game-changer for the Ukraine conflict. He supports a quick end to hostilities and has also questioned Washington's broad financial support for Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had an "excellent" call with Trump last Wednesday, which also included Elon Musk. Zelensky had said he was optimistic about continued dialogue and cooperation with Trump's incoming administration.

Aid commitment

Biden administration's aid pledge to Ukraine

The outgoing Biden administration has promised to extend as much aid as possible to Ukraine before Trump's inauguration on January 20. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stressed Biden's commitment to supporting Ukraine until his last day in office. Sullivan said the goal is "to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield."

Cautious optimism

Russia's cautious response to Trump's return

The Russian government has reacted cautiously but positively to Trump's return. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "the signals are positive." Trump has repeatedly promised a quick resolution to the Ukraine war during his campaign but hasn't detailed his approach. His former adviser Bryan Lanza hinted Ukraine may have to give up ambitions of regaining Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014. This wasn't officially endorsed by Trump's transition team and Kyiv remains opposed to ceding territory.