Summarize Simplifying... In short Tesla's Q3 profits soared by 17% to $2.17 billion, despite slightly missing Wall Street's revenue forecast.

The electric car giant also anticipates a rise in vehicle sales, with CEO Elon Musk predicting a 20-30% growth by 2025.

In tech news, Tesla recently unveiled a $25,000 robotaxi, "Cybercab", and plans to launch a public robotaxi service in California and Texas next year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tesla's revenue for the third quarter also increased, jumping 7.8% to $25.18 billion

Tesla's Q3 profit surges by 17% to $2.17 billion

By Mudit Dube 09:35 am Oct 24, 202409:35 am

What's the story Tesla has posted a record 17.3% increase in its third-quarter net income. The EV giant earned a net income of $2.17 billion from July through September, up from last year's $1.85 billion during the same period. The financial boost came mainly from strong EV sales and strategic price cuts on Tesla's vehicle lineup throughout the quarter, even as auto sales faced a tough environment with high loan interest rates.

Financial performance

Tesla's revenue and share performance exceed expectations

Tesla's revenue for the third quarter also increased, jumping 7.8% to $25.18 billion. However, it was slightly below Wall Street analysts' forecast of $25.47 billion according to FactSet data. Despite the minor miss, Tesla beat analyst expectations by earning an adjusted 72 cents per share, much higher than the expected 59 cents. Following the financial results, Tesla shares jumped nearly 12% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Sales forecast

Tesla's vehicle sales and future growth projections

In a recent investor letter, Tesla projected a modest increase in vehicle deliveries this year. The prediction comes after the company sold 462,890 vehicles from July through September, a 6.4% rise from last year and beating analyst expectations. Looking ahead, CEO Elon Musk has forecasted that Tesla could see a growth in vehicle sales of between 20% to 30% in 2025. However, he also noted that these projections could be impacted by "negative external events."

Tech advancements

Tesla unveils 'Cybercab' and updates on self-driving technology

Earlier this month, Tesla unveiled a purpose-built two-seat robotaxi called "Cybercab" at a Hollywood event. Musk confirmed it would be in production before 2027 and priced around $25,000. On the technology front, Musk said Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" system is improving and predicted it would outperform human drivers in terms of safety by the second quarter of next year. He also revealed plans for a public robotaxi service in California and Texas next year.