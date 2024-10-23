Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy is introducing a 'Seal' badge for restaurants that consistently deliver hygienic, high-quality meals.

The badge, which can be revoked if standards slip, is based on over seven million customer reviews.

Swiggy will also share customer feedback with restaurants, offer support through account managers, and provide access to professional hygiene audits.

This initiative aims to boost customer confidence and improve hygiene practices across the platform.

The program is already active in Pune

Swiggy introduces 'Seal' badge to ensure food hygiene, quality

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:08 pm Oct 23, 202408:08 pm

What's the story In a bid to improve food hygiene and quality standards among its restaurant partners, Swiggy has launched a new initiative - the 'Swiggy Seal.' The program is already active in Pune and will be rolled out in over 650 cities across India by November. Since the program started two weeks ago, it has received an overwhelming response from restaurant partners with hundreds of hygiene audit requests already submitted.

Significance

Why is the badge significant?

The 'Swiggy Seal' badge will appear on restaurant menu pages, marking those places that regularly deliver hygienic, high-quality meals in better packaging. If a Seal restaurant fails to maintain these standards, Swiggy says it will carefully examine any feedback and could take away the badge. The effort is aimed at improving restaurant hygiene practices using learnings, from over seven million verified customer reviews in the last six months.

Feedback sharing

Swiggy to share customer feedback with restaurants

Swiggy also plans to share detailed feedback from verified customer reviews with restaurant partners, focusing on important areas such as optimal cooking, contamination prevention, and packaging quality. The insights will help restaurants identify areas for improvement and implement effective hygiene practices. To help meet these standards, Swiggy will provide support through dedicated account managers and systematic reports.

Strategic partnerships

Swiggy partners with FSSAI-accredited agencies for hygiene audits

Swiggy has partnered with FSSAI-accredited agencies, including Eurofins and Equinox, to give restaurants access to professional hygiene audits at exclusive rates. As part of its efforts to maintain high standards, the company will also host educational webinars on hygiene best practices. Deepak Maloo, Head of Customer Experience & Restaurant Experience at Swiggy Food, stressed on the importance of clean hygienic food and said the 'Swiggy Seal' initiative will enhance customer confidence in ordering from their platform.