Elon Musk, the tech mogul, has reportedly been in confidential talks with Russian President Putin, discussing personal matters, business, and global politics since October 2022.

The report also suggests Putin requested Musk to refrain from launching his Starlink internet service over Taiwan, a move seen as a diplomatic nod to China.

The report also suggests Putin requested Musk to refrain from launching his Starlink internet service over Taiwan, a move seen as a diplomatic nod to China.

Meanwhile, Musk's Starlink, initially a boon for Ukraine during the Russian invasion, has faced criticism after Musk ceased funding for Ukrainian terminals and limited its military use.

By Chanshimla Varah 05:13 pm Oct 25, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Tech billionaire Elon Musk has allegedly been in regular touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022, a report by The Wall Street Journal has said. The report cites intelligence sources who claim that these discussions continued into 2024, a time when Musk criticized US military support for Ukraine and got involved in Donald Trump's election campaign.

Diplomatic favor

Putin's alleged request to Musk over Starlink activation

The conversations were reportedly on personal topics, business, and geopolitical tensions and took place between October 2022—when he proposed a controversial peace deal—and "into this year." The report further claims that Putin asked Musk not to activate his Starlink internet service over Taiwan. This was allegedly done as a diplomatic favor to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The revelations come at a critical juncture in the US election campaign and could potentially affect Musk's influence in political and business circles alike.

Strategic aid

Musk's Starlink service and its role in Ukraine

Musk's Starlink service was instrumental in Ukraine after Russia invaded it in February 2022. The country was provided free access to Starlink initially, which helped it immensely in defending itself against Russian troops. However, Musk's relationship with Ukrainian authorities later turned sour, with Musk stopping funding for Starlink terminals for Ukraine and limiting its military usage for drone control.

Public backlash

Musk's controversial tweets and their aftermath

In early 2024, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that Russia was using Starlink on the Ukrainian front, further complicating matters. Responding to the allegations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said their only communication with Musk was a phone call discussing "space, as well as current and future technologies." According to The Wall Street Journal, knowledge of Musk's Kremlin contact appears to be a well guarded secret in the US government, with numerous White House officials claiming to be unaware of them.