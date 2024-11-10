Summarize Simplifying... In short Arshdeep Dalla, the acting chief of the Khalistani Tiger Force and potential successor of Nijjar, along with two of his operatives, have been arrested.

Dalla, who resides in Canada, is implicated in several crimes including the murder of a Congress leader in Punjab.

Nijjar's potential successor, Arshdeep Dalla, his 2 operatives arrested: Reports

By Chanshimla Varah 06:16 pm Nov 10, 202406:16 pm

What's the story Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, a notorious Khalistani terrorist, has been arrested in Canada in connection with a shooting accident late October in the town of Milton, multiple reports said. However, there is no further information available regarding his release or imprisonment, as all diplomatic channels with Canada are presently closed, and no information is being exchanged between the two nations. Dalla is among India's most-wanted criminals and had close ties with the slain terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Terrorist activities

Dalla's role in Khalistani Tiger Force and recent crimes

He was the acting chief of the Khalistani Tiger Force and was seen as the successor of Nijjar. Residing in Canada with his wife, Dalla had claimed responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Punjab's Moga district this September. He is allegedly implicated in multiple cases, including extortion, murder, and other terror-linked activities, and has cases registered against him under the UAPA. The Punjab Police has also issued a lookout circular against him.

Additional arrests

Punjab Police arrest 2 operatives linked to Dalla

In a related development, Punjab Police arrested two key operatives of Dalla for the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau last month. The arrests were made during a joint operation by the State Special Operation Cell of Mohali, Anti-Gangster Task Force, and Faridkot Police. The operatives were also involved in the killing of Jaswant Singh Gill in Madhya Pradesh on November 7, 2024, police said.

Crime prevention

Arrests prevent potential target killing, illegal arms smuggling

The police claimed that arrests of the operatives foiled a possible target killing in Punjab. Authorities also seized two sophisticated weapons from the accused. Another close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Inderjeet Gosal, was recently arrested by Canadian authorities. On November 8, Canadian police arrested Gosal for assault with a weapon during a violent demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton. Gosal is associated with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned organization in India.

