Summarize Simplifying... In short The UK Prime Minister's Diwali party sparked controversy among British Hindus due to the inclusion of meat and alcohol in the menu, which they found disrespectful to the religious traditions of the festival.

Insight UK, a social media group, criticized the menu choice and called for greater cultural inclusivity in future events.

The incident has led to calls for better understanding and respect for multicultural celebrations.

The event had alcohol and meat on the menu

UK PM's Diwali party with alcohol, meat 'offends' British Hindus

By Chanshimla Varah 03:09 pm Nov 10, 202403:09 pm

What's the story United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Diwali celebration at 10 Downing Street has sparked controversy over alcohol and meat on the menu. This decision reportedly angered many attendees who found it disrespectful to the religious significance of Diwali. The party featured prayers, diya lighting, a speech by the prime minister, and traditional Indian dance. It was attended by Labour MPs, community leaders, councilors, and armed forces members.

Menu controversy

Attendees express surprise, disappointment at menu choices

However, many were shocked when lamb kebabs, fish, beer and wine were served. Some guests complained to catering staff about the items only to be informed they had been pre-ordered. Insight UK slammed the menu choice on social media for not respecting Diwali's religious traditions. "Without wanting to be named, Hindu guests have reportedly expressed their shock and dismay at being served meat and alcohol during a religious celebration," it wrote.

Social media backlash

Insight UK criticizes menu choice, calls for cultural inclusivity

"Diwali is not just a time for festivity but also holds a deeply religious meaning," the organization added. The organization said the menu choice at the Diwali celebration hosted by Starmer himself "displays an appalling lack of understanding or respect for the religious traditions associated with...Diwali." They further asked if Hindu community leaders were consulted for greater cultural inclusivity and urged better consideration in future events that seek to promote multiculturalism.

Community reaction

British Hindus express discontent over 'repulsive' menu choices

Many British Indians told the Times of India that the inclusion of such items was offensive, with some calling it "repulsive" and "tainting the spiritual essence of the festival." British Hindu pandit Satish K Sharma said celebrating Diwali with "slaughtered animals and alcohol contradicts the very spirit of the festival." The event was hosted by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year, but no alcohol and meat were served.