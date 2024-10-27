Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a government ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR until 2025 due to severe air pollution, a survey reveals that 18% of families still plan to use them this Diwali.

The survey involved 10,526 participants

Despite ban, 18% Delhi-NCR families planning to burst crackers: Survey

What's the story A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has revealed that 18% of families in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) plan to burst firecrackers during Diwali, despite the government's ban. The study involved 10,526 participants, including 68% men and 32% women. According to the findings, a majority (55%) of respondents have decided against bursting firecrackers due to pollution concerns.

Ban defiance

Survey uncovers residents' indifference to firecracker ban

The survey also found that 19% of respondents wanted to burst crackers, with 9% confirming they would do so and knew how and where to get them. Another 8% gave a vague response. "To sum up, 18 per cent of Delhi-NCR families surveyed are likely to burn crackers this Diwali," the survey said. This data indicates some residents are apathetic to government advisories, as seen during the Karva Chauth celebrations on October 20, when firecrackers were used.

Pollution concerns

Severe air quality sparks discussions on ban effectiveness

The survey's findings come at a time when several parts of Delhi-NCR are battling severe air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) breaching 400 and above. On Sunday, Delhi's Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 405 (severe), the AQI around ITO and surrounding areas recorded 361, while Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 403. The government had previously imposed a ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till January 1, 2025.