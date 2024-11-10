Ukraine launches 22 drones at Moscow, 2 airports shut
Ukraine launched at least 22 drones at Moscow early on Sunday, temporarily shutting down two of the capital's airports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 12 drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts and Domodedovo city. "According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
No damage or casualties reported in drone attack
Russia's federal air transport agency Rosaviatsia said on Telegram that "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports," from 5:30am. GMT. The Ramenskoye district, which lies about 45km southeast of the Kremlin, was earlier targeted in September during Ukraine's largest attack on Moscow.
Russian air defense units destroy 20 drones
Russian air defense units managed to shoot down 20 drones in the September incident. Separately, Ukrainian drone assaults set fire to many non-residential buildings in Russia's Kaluga and Bryansk regions overnight, regional authorities said Sunday. The Russian government claimed to have destroyed 17 drones over the Bryansk region. Ukraine has often said that its drone assaults on Russian territory are targeted at facilities critical to Moscow's war efforts.