Summarize Simplifying... In short Ukraine launched 22 drones at Moscow, leading to the temporary closure of two airports for safety reasons.

Russian air defense units successfully shot down 20 of these drones, while separate drone attacks caused fires in non-residential buildings in Russia's Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

Ukraine maintains that its drone attacks are aimed at facilities crucial to Moscow's war efforts.

Ukraine launches 22 drones at Moscow, 2 airports shut

By Chanshimla Varah 01:26 pm Nov 10, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Ukraine launched at least 22 drones at Moscow early on Sunday, temporarily shutting down two of the capital's airports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 12 drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts and Domodedovo city. "According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Attack aftermath

No damage or casualties reported in drone attack

Russia's federal air transport agency Rosaviatsia said on Telegram that "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports," from 5:30am. GMT. The Ramenskoye district, which lies about 45km southeast of the Kremlin, was earlier targeted in September during Ukraine's largest attack on Moscow.

Defense response

Russian air defense units destroy 20 drones

Russian air defense units managed to shoot down 20 drones in the September incident. Separately, Ukrainian drone assaults set fire to many non-residential buildings in Russia's Kaluga and Bryansk regions overnight, regional authorities said Sunday. The Russian government claimed to have destroyed 17 drones over the Bryansk region. Ukraine has often said that its drone assaults on Russian territory are targeted at facilities critical to Moscow's war efforts.