Next Article

The new feature will let users designate their Google Chat space for collaboration and announcements

Google Chat's upcoming 'Announcements' feature is similar to WhatsApp Channels

By Akash Pandey 11:57 am Apr 01, 202411:57 am

What's the story Google is set to enhance its Google Chat platform with a new feature called 'Announcements.' This upgrade aims to make the platform more competitive against popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Slack. The introduction of this feature aligns with the growing trend of broadcast messaging, a communication method that enables mass messaging without disrupting group chats. The first glimpse of the Announcements feature was shared by Android analyst AssembleDebug on X.

Expected functionality

Announcements feature will let you broadcast messages within your group

Google Chat's existing collaboration spaces allow users to work on projects, plans, or topics and easily share files, assign tasks, and organize conversations by threads. The upcoming Announcements feature is predicted to enable users to broadcast and share updates with their group. It is also speculated that this new feature may limit who can post in a chat space, although it remains unclear whether multiple people can make announcements or if this ability will be restricted solely to the creator.

Market competition

Rivalry with other messaging apps

The addition of the Announcements feature could potentially position Google Chat as a competitor against apps like WhatsApp, Discord, and Telegram, all of which offer similar features. Workplace apps such as Slack and Microsoft Teams could also find themselves competing against this new development. Given that Google already offers numerous business-focused apps within Google Workspace, it appears the company is aiming to unify these services under one platform.