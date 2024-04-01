Next Article

The app bypasses the need for a paired Android phone

Apple's Shazam now works independently on Wear OS smartwatches

By Akash Pandey 11:47 am Apr 01, 202411:47 am

What's the story Shazam, a music identification app owned by Apple, has rolled out a significant update for Wear OS smartwatches. This latest upgrade allows Shazam to function independently on these smartwatches without requiring a paired phone. This means you can now access Shazam directly from your compatible wearable even if the app is not installed on your Android phone. The update includes compatibility with models such as the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Watch6.

Offline functionality

Offline song identification feature

The latest update also introduces a feature that enables users to record a snippet of an unidentified song when offline. The smartwatch will store the clip and wait until it reconnects to the internet to identify the song. This feature is particularly beneficial for watches without cellular connectivity, ensuring users can still identify songs even when they are offline. It provides a significant advantage for music lovers who may encounter new tunes in areas with limited or no network coverage.

What's more

Real-time synchronization and user interaction modifications

Another enhancement in the update is the real-time synchronization of identified songs across devices. However, this feature requires users to log into their accounts. If not using the Google Account option, users are advised to initially open the Shazam app on their Android phone. User interaction with the app has also been modified. Now, users need to tap the Shazam icon to start identifying a song instead of the app automatically listening upon launch.