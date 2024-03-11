Next Article

This feature could be useful for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss

iOS 18 to introduce 'hearing aid mode' for AirPods Pro

By Akash Pandey Mar 11, 2024

What's the story Apple is gearing up to launch a new "hearing aid mode" for AirPods Pro in iOS 18, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed in his Power On newsletter. AirPods Pro isn't expected to undergo any hardware changes in 2024. Instead, the major update in 2024 would aim to improve hearing health and accessibility for users. While specifics about the hearing aid mode for AirPods Pro are still under wraps, Apple continues to prioritize enhancing listening experience for its customers.

Existing features

AirPods Pro offers several hearing features

AirPods Pro already boasts a range of features related to hearing health and accessibility. In 2018, when iOS 12 was released, Apple introduced Live Listen, which transforms an iPhone into a directional microphone, streaming audio captured by the device to AirPods in real-time. In 2021, Apple added 'Conversation Boost' to its audio wearable, improving mic pickup for clearer conversations. A 2022 study even found that some existing AirPods Pro features rival pricier dedicated devices.

Scenario

FDA guidelines and future hearing health features

In 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set new guidelines for over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing them to be sold directly to consumers without a medical exam or audiologist fitting. This prompted Apple to developed its AirPods to serve as an over-the-counter hearing aid alternative for individuals experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss. Gurman had previously reported on Apple's plans to expand hearing health features, including a hearing test feature for future AirPods models.