Next Article

The redeem codes may have server restrictions

Free Fire MAX codes for March 11: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:33 am Mar 11, 202409:33 am

What's the story Redeemable codes are always a great way to add extra value to the gaming experience. Garena Free Fire MAX players can now obtain exclusive in-game items through newly available codes. Note that they are refreshed on a daily basis. Additionally, keeping an eye on the 24-hour validity period is important to make sure you don't miss out on any rewards.

Codes

Check out today's codes

Below are the codes for March 11. These redeem codes can help unlock valuable rewards like in-game weapons, character skins, royale vouchers, and more. Z3C6W8P9N1X5Y4Z, A7T1W5P3N6X9Y8Q, J7V2W6P9N3X5Y8Q, K5X1W4P6N8X9Y3T C9U3W7P5N2X8Y4Q, D6J1W9P4N7X2Y5T, E2B5W6P8N3X9Y7Z, F8P4W2P7N6X3Y9Q G3K9W5P1N7X4Y8T, H6Z1W7P4N2X9Y5Q, I4R9W3P5N8X6Y2Z, G8J5W1P4N6X9Y3Q H3Z7W5P8N4X6Y2T, L2G8W7P3N9X5Y6Z, M9C3W4P5N7X2Y8Q, N6S1W8P2N3X4Y9T O4D5W7P9N1X6Y8Q, P1L9W3P6N5X7Y2T, Q7J2W4P8N9X3Y6Z, D2W4P7N3X5Y9Z8Q E6Q1W9P4N7X2Y5T, F4T7W3P6N8X2Y9Z, O7S1W5P4N6X8Y9Z, P9D3W6P2N8X5Y7T I9K2W6P3N7X4Y8Z, J1Q6W9P5N8X2Y3T, K5H8W4P9N7X3Y6Q, L2Y7W5P3N9X8Y4Z M8X4W7P2N6X3Y9T, N3F6W8P1N7X4Y2Q, T2N7W5P9N4X6Y3Z, U8R3W6P2N5X9Y7Q Q4V1W7P5N9X2Y8Z, R6M2W4P8N3X7Y5Q, S5B9W1P6N2X4Y8T, X4G1W6P7N2X8Y9T V1L5W9P4N6X2Y3T, W7A8W3P5N9X4Y6Z, B4E2W7P8N5X3Y6T, Y9O2W4P5N7X3Y6Q

Process

How to redeem codes and unlock in-game items

Visit the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, log in to your account using credentials from Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. Enter the redeem code into the designated text box and click the confirm button. If the code redemption is successful, the corresponding reward should appear in your mail section within 24 hours.