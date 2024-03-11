Next Article

Both phones run Android 14 OS

How Nothing Phone (2a) stacks up against Realme 12 Pro

What's the story Nothing Phone (2a) and Realme 12 Pro are the latest contenders in India's mid-range smartphone market. Packed with good specifications and running the latest Android iteration, they deliver solid value at around Rs. 25,000 price point. While Phone (2a) bears a unique transparent design, the Realme 12 Pro has a curved screen and premium vegan leather treatment, giving it an elegant look. So, which one should you consider? Let's find out.

Phone (2a) has a brighter display

The Phone (2a) and Realme 12 Pro sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. Outdoors, the Nothing handset is brighter at 1,300-nits, against Realme's rival with 950-nits peak brightness. Also, the former gets HDR10+ certification. While not fully comprehensive, the Phone (2a) boasts an IP54 rating, offering some protection against dust and water splashes.

Both devices have a 50MP main camera

The Phone (2a) is equipped with a dual 50MP rear cameras, with the primary lens having optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots. The Realme 12 Pro has a triple camera setup, featuring 50MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP (2x) telephoto. Up front, the Phone (2a) has a 32MP selfie shooter as opposed to a 16MP camera on the rival.

They run Android 14 OS

The Phone (2a) is powered by a custom-tuned Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, offering up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Realme 12 Pro uses Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Under the hood, the Phone. (2a) and 12 Pro pack a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W and 67W wired fast charging, respectively. On the software front, the devices boot Android 14 with their custom skin on top.

What about software update policy?

The Phone (2a) will receive three Android upgrades and four years of security updates. The Realme 12 Pro will receive two major OS updates, meaning up to Android 16, along with three years of security patch updates.

Check out pricing and bank offers

The Phone (2a) comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, costing Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999 respectively, with additional Rs. 2,000 instant off on HDFC Bank debit/credit cards. Open sale for Phone (2a) begins March 12, with the base 8GB/128GB variant retailing at just Rs. 19,999 on the first day. The Realme 12 Pro's 8GB/128GB version costs Rs. 25,999 and the 8GB/256GB trim is available for Rs. 26,999. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 3,500 bank discount.

Which one should you consider?

The Phone (2a) is a solid choice for those who prefer unique asthetics. Also, it offers a more optimized chipset, a fluid OS experience, a higher RAM variant, and a better software update policy. The bank offers and first-day sale deal also makes the Phone (2a) an attractive options to consider. On the other hand, if you want a curved screen, premium look, faster charging, and the added convenience of a telephoto camera, go for the Realme 12 Pro.