He said he appreciated their past service

Trump removes 2 key MAGA figures from his cabinet

By Chanshimla Varah 12:30 pm Nov 10, 202412:30 pm

What's the story United States President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo will not be a part of his upcoming administration. In a social media post, Trump wrote, "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation." He added he appreciated their past service.

Past contributions

Haley and Pompeo's past roles and endorsements

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and Trump's US ambassador to the United Nations, had endorsed him for president despite earlier criticisms. In August, she said she wasn't interested in a new administration role, adding, "The campaign was never about a position." Pompeo served as CIA director and Secretary of State under Trump. He was seen as a potential defense secretary candidate but announced in April 2023 that he wouldn't run for president.

Cabinet formation

Trump's ongoing cabinet formation and potential candidates

Trump is meeting potential candidates for his administration ahead of his January 20 inauguration. Prominent investor Scott Bessent is reportedly being considered for the US Treasury Secretary position. Susie Wiles has also been tapped as the new White House chief of staff. The 2025 presidential inauguration will be co-chaired by real estate investor Steve Witkoff and former Senator Kelly Loeffler.