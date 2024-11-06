Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk, a significant supporter of Trump's campaign, has contributed over $119 million and expressed interest in a potential cabinet role if Trump wins.

The 2024 US presidential election is on a knife-edge, with Trump leading by 267 electoral votes, just three short of victory.

Musk posted the photo on X

'Let that sink in': Elon Musk rejoices as Trump triumphs

By Mudit Dube 01:59 pm Nov 06, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared an edited image of himself carrying a sink into the White House's Oval Office, captioning it "Let that sink in." The billionaire had previously used the phrase when he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, symbolizing the deal's finalization. This comes as Donald Trump is set to form government in a historic comeback.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Musk's post

Campaign support

Musk's political contributions and involvement in Trump's campaign

Musk has been an active participant in Trump's campaign, having contributed over $119 million to a super PAC supporting Trump. He has also hosted events in Pennsylvania and an X Space with the former President. His involvement extended to donating $75 million to Trump's Political Action Committee, aimed at facilitating his return to the White House.

Potential appointment

Musk open to cabinet role in potential Trump administration

Musk has expressed his willingness to take a cabinet role or advisory post in a possible Trump administration. This came after Trump suggested he would consider Musk for such positions if he wins. As the counting of votes continues, the current projection shows Republicans have won the majority in the US Senate with 51 seats out of 100.

Election update

Current projections in the 2024 US presidential election

The 2024 US presidential election is shaping up to be one of the most consequential in recent memory. The results hinge on crucial battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. As per Associated Press, Trump is currently leading with 267 electoral votes, just three shy of the required 270. In the House of Representatives, Republicans lead with 192 seats to Democrats's 173.