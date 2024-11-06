'Let that sink in': Elon Musk rejoices as Trump triumphs
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared an edited image of himself carrying a sink into the White House's Oval Office, captioning it "Let that sink in." The billionaire had previously used the phrase when he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, symbolizing the deal's finalization. This comes as Donald Trump is set to form government in a historic comeback.
Take a look at Musk's post
Musk's political contributions and involvement in Trump's campaign
Musk has been an active participant in Trump's campaign, having contributed over $119 million to a super PAC supporting Trump. He has also hosted events in Pennsylvania and an X Space with the former President. His involvement extended to donating $75 million to Trump's Political Action Committee, aimed at facilitating his return to the White House.
Musk open to cabinet role in potential Trump administration
Musk has expressed his willingness to take a cabinet role or advisory post in a possible Trump administration. This came after Trump suggested he would consider Musk for such positions if he wins. As the counting of votes continues, the current projection shows Republicans have won the majority in the US Senate with 51 seats out of 100.
Current projections in the 2024 US presidential election
The 2024 US presidential election is shaping up to be one of the most consequential in recent memory. The results hinge on crucial battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. As per Associated Press, Trump is currently leading with 267 electoral votes, just three shy of the required 270. In the House of Representatives, Republicans lead with 192 seats to Democrats's 173.