SpaceX sues California regulators, alleging bias against CEO Elon Musk

By Akash Pandey 01:53 pm Oct 17, 202401:53 pm

What's the story SpaceX has sued California regulators, accusing them of political bias against its CEO Elon Musk. The company claims that the regulators denied it permission to conduct more rocket launches because of Musk's controversial and conservative views. SpaceX sees this as an infringement on Musk's right to free speech. The lawsuit was filed in California's Central District on Tuesday.

Launch denial

Denied permission for increased rocket launches

According to The Wall Street Journal, SpaceX planned to launch dozens of rockets every year from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Santa Barbara, California. However, the California Coastal Commission denied this request. Ahead of the vote on the decision, Commissioner Gretchen Newsom slammed Musk, accusing him of holding "bigoted beliefs against California's safeguards and protections over our transgender community."

Criticism voiced

Newsom criticizes Musk's actions and SpaceX's practices

Newsom also slammed Musk for his nationwide political activities and criticism of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), even as he offered free Starlink internet access to hurricane victims. She questioned SpaceX's safety record and labor conditions, pointing to fines and allegations of injuries at its facilities. "Rarely has a government agency made so clear that it was exceeding its authorized mandate to punish a company for the political views and statements of its largest shareholder and CEO," said SpaceX.

CEO's response

Musk responds to the commission's decision

Musk reacted to the Commission's decision by posting on X: "The Coastal Commission has one job — take care of the California coast." He said it is illegal for them to make decisions based on what they think are his political beliefs. Musk also said he has done more for sustainable energy and environmental conservation than anyone else, which he doesn't see as a 'far-right' stance. He also demanded the commission members to resign.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Musk's post

Launch prospects

Future of SpaceX launches from California base

Despite the lawsuit and the Commission's decision, there's still a chance SpaceX could launch more rockets from California as it is a major federal contractor. Military officials see SpaceX's launches from the California base as a federal agency activity. Col. Mark Shoemaker, who oversees Vandenberg for the Space Force, told WSJ they're assessing the outcome of Thursday's decision but it's too early to comment on future launch plans beyond current capacity constraints.