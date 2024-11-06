Mark Cuban congratulates Donald Trump on his historic win
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has congratulated Donald Trump, as the latter seems poised to return to the US presidency. Cuban shared his thoughts on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Despite being a staunch supporter of Kamala Harris, he gracefully and sportingly accepted Trump's victory.
Cuban's message to Trump and Musk
In his message, Cuban wrote: "Congrats Donald Trump. You won fair and square. Congrats to Elon Musk as well." This is not just a nod to Trump but also to Musk, another billionaire who has been a major Trump supporter this election cycle. According to the Associated Press, Trump currently leads with 267 Electoral College votes, just three short of the required 270.