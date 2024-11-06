Mark Cuban is a staunch supporter of Kamala Harris

Mark Cuban congratulates Donald Trump on his historic win

By Mudit Dube 01:31 pm Nov 06, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has congratulated Donald Trump, as the latter seems poised to return to the US presidency. Cuban shared his thoughts on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Despite being a staunch supporter of Kamala Harris, he gracefully and sportingly accepted Trump's victory.

Congratulatory note

Cuban's message to Trump and Musk

In his message, Cuban wrote: "Congrats Donald Trump. You won fair and square. Congrats to Elon Musk as well." This is not just a nod to Trump but also to Musk, another billionaire who has been a major Trump supporter this election cycle. According to the Associated Press, Trump currently leads with 267 Electoral College votes, just three short of the required 270.