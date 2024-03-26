Next Article

The service is currently limited to select regions

Telegram Premium subscription available for free but comes with risks

By Akash Pandey 03:05 pm Mar 26, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Telegram has rolled out a new feature dubbed "Peer-to-Peer Login" or P2PL, which rewards users with a Telegram Premium subscription. The feature was initially spotted by user @AssembleDebug on an english version of a russian Telegram information channel. According to Telegram's terms of service, the P2PL program is currently limited to Android users in select locations. A broader rollout may happen in the near future.

Mechanism

How does the P2PL program work?

The P2PL program allows users to volunteer their phone numbers to relay up to 150 one-time passwords (OTPs) per month to other users signing into their accounts. As a token of appreciation, Telegram provides a promotional code for a one-month premium subscription, if a participant's number is used to transmit a certain number of OTPs. The exact number required is not specified in the terms of service.

Apprehensions

Privacy concerns surrounding the new feature

Telegram is known for its emphasis on privacy. However, the introduction of the P2PL program has raised eyebrows due to potential risks. The primary concern is that each time an OTP is relayed, the sender's phone number becomes visible to the recipient. According to Telegram's terms, the company will not be held accountable for any inconvenience or harm, resulting from unwanted or unauthorized actions by users who obtained your phone number through the P2PL program.

Information

Risk of unwanted communication

Telegram's terms highlight that recipients might respond directly to the OTP sender. Although participants are advised against responding to these messages, there are no measures in place to enforce this guideline or prevent recipients from replying. This could potentially lead to unwanted interactions between users.

Facts

P2PL program strives for reliable access codes

Telegram asserts that the primary goal of the P2PL program is to enhance the reliability of receiving access codes via SMS in certain regions. However, it seems that the company might also be trying to circumvent costs associated with sending codes via SMS. Importantly, Telegram's terms of service state that the company will not cover any charges imposed by carriers for sending access codes.