When Hyundai was trying to establish its brand in India in the late '90s, it considered Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff as potential brand ambassadors.

Despite initial reluctance due to Hyundai's obscurity, Khan's professionalism and creative input, particularly for the 1998 Santro launch, played a significant role in Hyundai's success in India.

Since then, Khan has been involved in the launch of all Hyundai's major cars, including the Creta and the new Alcazar.

Shah Rukh Khan became Hyundai India's first brand ambassador

When Hyundai almost picked Jackie Shroff over Shah Rukh

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:18 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been the face of Hyundai ever since the company launched its first car in India. However, what is less known is that before signing Khan, Hyundai was looking at another Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff for the role. The decision to go with Khan over Shroff was motivated by his mass appeal among young Indians and household name status after playing Raj in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Market entry

Hyundai's struggle to break into Indian market

Hyundai's India journey started with the establishment of an Indian entity in 1996. However, the company struggled to introduce its brand to an Indian audience dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Honda. To tackle these challenges, Hyundai brought global advertising firm Saatchi & Saatchi on board for expert guidance.

Brand ambassador hunt

Hyundai's search for a powerful brand ambassador

The need for a strong brand ambassador was felt when Hyundai was struggling to make its name in India. According to CNBC-TV18 sources, the company had two potential candidates in mind: Khan and Shroff. However, former officials of the company could neither confirm nor deny these claims when contacted by the portal.

Initial hesitation

Khan's initial reluctance to promote Hyundai

By 1997, Khan was a superstar in high demand after his successful films like DDLJ and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. However, he was initially not keen on promoting a relatively unknown brand like Hyundai. BVR Subbu, Hyundai's former President, recalled in his book, Santro: The Car that Built a Company, how Khan even asked cutting questions about the firm's failure in Canada.

Successful partnership

Khan's professionalism and contribution to Hyundai's success

Despite initial hiccups, Khan's professionalism and attention to detail during shoots went a long way in making Hyundai successful in India. He gave valuable input on dialogue writing, camera angles, and storylines for Hyundai's first launch in 1998 with the Santro. Since then, he has been associated with the launch of all of Hyundai's marquee cars including the Creta and the new Alcazar.