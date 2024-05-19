Next Article

It will get an ADAS suite

Hyundai's Ioniq 7 undergoing final tests before global launch

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:31 am May 19, 202410:31 am

What's the story Hyundai's near-production model, the Ioniq 7, has been spotted undergoing testing, signaling its impending launch. The vehicle is set to be positioned above Ioniq 6 in Hyundai's growing electric lineup. This will mark the brand's first foray into seven-seater all-electric models. The global debut of the Ioniq 7 is slated for next month at South Korea's Busan Auto Show, before it hits international markets.

Indian market

Ioniq 7's potential launch as Kia EV9 competitor

The Ioniq 7 could soon be introduced in India as an alternative to Kia's flagship EV9 e-SUV, which is also planned for launch in the country. Spy images of the Ioniq 7 have been circulating online over the past couple of years, with recent images originating from its home market, Korea. Despite being camouflaged, clear styling details can be seen in these images that suggest a design, aimed at appealing to family audiences.

Exteriors

Design influenced by Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness philosophy

The design features of the Ioniq 7 are heavily influenced by Hyundai's philosophy of Sensuous Sportiness. The vehicle shares many similarities with the Ioniq Concept Seven, which was showcased in 2021. Notable design elements include split LED headlights with DRLs at the top, and separate headlamps at the lower end. Side views reveal flush-fitted door handles, dual-tone rims, black pillars, a large quarter glass area, and roof rails. The rear end features vertically-positioned LED taillamps and a boxy tailgate.

Technical specifications

Ioniq 7 to utilize E-GMP architecture

The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be built on the Hyundai Motor Group's skateboard E-GMP architecture. It will share electric motors and batteries with the EV9, although performance figures and range may vary slightly. The EV9 gets a rear-wheel-drive version with a 215hp e-motor, and an all-wheel-drive variant producing 379hp. Battery options for these vehicles could include a 76.1kWh and a 99.8kWh unit.

Interiors

Ioniq 7's interior packed with advanced features

The interior of the Ioniq 7 will be equipped with a host of features. These include a curved panel integrating a touchscreen and instrument cluster, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), and more. The detailed specifications and additional features are yet to be revealed by Hyundai. This high-tech interior is expected to enhance the overall driving experience, making it an attractive option for potential buyers in the electric vehicle market.