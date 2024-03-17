Next Article

The Punch is one of the best-selling models for Tata Motors in India

Affordable SUVs in India: Check models under Rs. 7 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 05:27 pm Mar 17, 202405:27 pm

What's the story India's car market is currently dominated by SUVs. Rugged build quality, spacious cabins, and the 'go-anywhere' nature have been the top contributors to the rise in demand for the SUV segment. However, with several price hikes in the past few years, the cost of owning SUVs has gone up drastically. Here's our pick of top five SUVs under Rs. 7 lakh on our shores.

SUV #1

Tata Punch: Price starts at Rs. 6 lakh

Tata Punch has a typical SUV stance and flaunts a dual-tone paint job, projector halogen headlights, muscular bonnet, roof rails, a wide air dam, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Its five-seater cabin gets an engine start/stop button, a cooled glovebox, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV is backed by a 1.2-liter Revotron, three-cylinder, petrol engine (84.48hp/113Nm).

SUV #2

Renault Kiger: Price begins at Rs. 6 lakh

Renault Kiger flaunts 'tri-octa pure vision' LED headlights, a clamshell bonnet, functional roof rails with a load-bearing capacity of 50kg, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin has an air purifier, a frameless auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, ESC, and four airbags. It draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter, turbocharged, petrol unit (98.63hp/160Nm).

SUV #3

Nissan Magnite: Price starts at Rs. 6 lakh

Nissan Magnite features a large grille with chrome surrounds, skid plates, swept-back LED headlights, bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs, blacked-out pillars, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. The SUV's five-seater cabin has a keyless entry and start function, automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and JBL-sourced speakers. It runs on a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol (71hp/96Nm) or a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine in two tunes 98.63hp/160Nm and 98.63hp/152Nm.

SUV #4

Hyundai EXTER: Price begins at Rs. 6.13 lakh

Hyundai EXTER has multiple 'Parametric' design elements and sports projector halogen headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a gloss black grille, roof rails, silvered skid plates, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Its spacious cabin features a dashcam with dual cameras, a voice-enabled sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. Powering the EXTER is a 1.2-liter, inline-four, petrol engine (88hp/113.8Nm).

SUV #5

Citroen C3: Price starts at Rs. 6.16 lakh

Citroen C3 features a quirky design with bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, silvered roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV gets a two-tone dashboard, keyless entry, front and rear USB charging ports, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. It is offered with a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol motor (82hp/115Nm) and a 1.2-liter, turbo-petrol engine (110hp/190Nm).