Mahindra Scorpio N becomes more expensive in India: Check prices

09:59 am May 19, 2024

What's the story Mahindra has announced a price increase for its Scorpio N model in the Indian market. The Z2 and Z4 trims of the Scorpio N in both petrol and diesel forms, along with the Z6 diesel units, have seen a uniform cost hike of ₹25,000. The Z8 2WD models across both petrol and diesel engines, have also experienced a smaller price increase of ₹10,000.

Revised price range for Mahindra Scorpio N

Following the price revision, the cost of the Mahindra Scorpio N now starts at ₹13.85 lakh for the base-end Z2 petrol MT 7S version. It goes up to ₹24.54 lakh for the range-topping Z8L diesel AT 4WD 7S variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Customers have a choice of six variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8S, as well as Z8L.

What about other Mahindra cars?

In India, the Mahindra Bolero Neo three-row SUV is now costlier by up to ₹14,000. Its price now starts at ₹9.95 lakh. On the other hand, select variants of the Mahindra Thar have become expensive by ₹10,000. Prices now begin at ₹11.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).