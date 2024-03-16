Next Article

The Scorpio-N has been one of the best-selling SUVs for Mahindra in India

Mahindra dominates India's mid-size SUV market in February 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 02:36 pm Mar 16, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Mahindra has emerged as the leader in the mid-size SUV segment in India, boasting a market share of 71.07% in February 2024. The homegrown SUV specialist sold a total of 21,597 units of its Scorpio and XUV700 models during this period. Following Mahindra, Tata Motors secured the second position on our shores with a market share of 17.14%. The latter managed to sell 5,210 units last month.

Top SUVs

Scorpio range and XUV700 drive Mahindra's market success

Mahindra's Scorpio range, including the Classic and N versions, sold a total of 15,051 units in February 2024. This represents a significant YoY growth of 116.56%, compared to the 6,950 units sold in February 2023. The XUV700 also performed well with a market share of 21.54%, selling 6,546 units last month and registering a YoY growth of 45.31%.

Second position

Tata Motors' Safari and Harrier register growth

Tata Motors sold 2,648 units of its flagship model, the Safari, in February 2024, more than doubling its sales from the previous year with a growth rate of 111.5%. On the other hand, its younger sibling, the Harrier, also experienced a healthy increase in sales with a YoY growth rate of 24.73%, despite a slight MoM decline of 2.44%.

Mixed results

Mixed results for MG Hector, Hyundai ALCAZAR, and Jeep Compass

MG Motor's Hector and Hector Plus models experienced a YoY decline of 28.62% with 1,826 units sold in February 2024. However, they managed to register a slight MoM growth of 0.5%. Hyundai's ALCAZAR model faced a significant decline in both YoY (17.25%) and MoM (29.39%), selling only 1,290 units last month. Jeep's Compass model also struggled with sales halving YoY and experiencing a MoM decline of 28.67%.

Information

Lower market share vehicles struggle in sales

Vehicles with less than 1% market share faced a challenging month. Hyundai TUCSON sold only 157 units, marking a YoY decline of 68.47%. Volkswagen Tiguan and SKODA KODIAQ sold just 102 and 89 units respectively, while Citroen C5 recorded no sales in February 2024.