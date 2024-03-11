Next Article

Mahindra Thar, Scorpio Classic get new color options in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:22 pm Mar 11, 2024

What's the story Mahindra has discreetly updated the color options for its Thar and Scorpio Classic SUVs in India, adding a new shade called Stealth Black. This fresh hue takes the place of the company's signature Napoli Black, although the two colors are nearly indistinguishable. With this update, the Mahindra Thar now boasts five exterior paint choices, while the Scorpio Classic offers four options.

Color options for Thar and Scorpio Classic

The three-door Mahindra Thar SUV is now available in Red Rage, Desert Fury, Deep Grey, Everest White, and Stealth Black. On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes in Galaxy Gray, Molten Red Rage, Everest White, and Stealth Black. Other SUVs from Mahindra, such as the Scorpio N, XUV300, XUV700, and Bolero Neo, continue to sport the Napoli Black exterior paint.

Five-door Thar and Scorpio Classic details

Mahindra is developing a five-door Thar to compete with Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which debuted in India last year. The automaker is conducting road tests for the Thar five-door, with a launch expected soon. The Scorpio Classic, a revised version of the iconic vehicle, comes in two trims: S and S11. It features a redesigned front grille with vertically-positioned slats, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and updated alloy wheels.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Mahindra Thar starts at Rs. 11.25 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.60 lakh. On the other hand, the Scorpio Classic falls in the price bracket of Rs. 13.59-17.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

