By Dwaipayan Roy 11:41 am Mar 11, 202411:41 am

What's the story As the fiscal year wraps up, Hyundai is rolling out enticing discounts and perks on various models, with savings ranging from Rs. 10,000 to a whopping Rs. 4 lakh. These deals apply to both MY2023 and MY2024 models, with the exception of the Exter, Creta, and Ioniq 5. The most significant markdown is on the Hyundai Kona EV, which is likely due to a drop in global battery pack prices.

Discounts on MY2024 Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20

For MY2024, the Grand i10 Nios MT (Non-CNG) variants boast total benefits of Rs. 28,000, while AMT versions receive Rs. 18,000, and CNG variants enjoy the highest discount of Rs. 43,000. The Aura CNG variants have total benefits of Rs. 33,000, while other versions offer cash discounts and exchange bonuses of Rs. 10,000 each. The older i20 N Line has maximum benefits of Rs. 60,000, while the new i20/i20 N Line get cash discounts of Rs.15,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively.

What about Venue, Alcazar, and Tucson?

MY2024 Hyundai Venue offers varying cash discounts and exchange bonuses based on the specific variant. Buyers can take advantage of a Rs. 30,000 cash discount and a Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus. Alcazar's petrol and diesel versions have a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs. 20,000. Tucson diesel variants come with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000. The largest discount is reserved for the Hyundai Kona at Rs. 4 lakh.

A look at discounts on MY2023 models

Discounts and offers for the Aura MY2023 model are identical to those of the MY2024 version. The MY2023 Venue has similar discounts as the MY2024 model, with additional bonuses for N Line. Alcazar's petrol variants have a Rs. 25,000 cash discount and a Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, while Tucson's petrol trims have a cash benefit of Rs. 50,000, and diesel units get a discount of Rs. 2 lakh. The MY2023 Kona EV comes with a Rs. 3 lakh cash discount.