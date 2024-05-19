Next Article

There will be no mechanical changes

What to expect from Nissan Magnite (facelift) in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:43 am May 19, 2024

What's the story Nissan has been spotted testing the facelifted version of its Magnite model in India for several months. Recent sightings have provided new insights into the design modifications, which are expected to be limited to plastic parts. The updated Magnite will feature tweaked bumpers, a new headlamp and grille assembly, improved LED signatures, and a new set of alloy wheels.

Interior changes and production plans

The interior updates of the Nissan Magnite are expected to be minimal, with new trim pieces and potentially a few additional features. However, the overall dashboard design is anticipated to remain largely unchanged. In addition to these tweaks, Nissan will also start manufacturing left-hand drive versions of the Magnite in India for export purposes, aiming to boost its annual production by 25,000-30,000 units.

Mechanical specifications of the updated car

The facelifted Nissan Magnite will continue to feature the existing 1.0-liter petrol engines, one producing 72hp and 96Nm and a turbo version delivering 100hp and 160Nm. The 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes will also be retained in the updated car. Despite these updates, Nissan is yet to confirm a launch timeline for the facelifted Magnite, but it is expected to hit the market early next year.

How much will it cost?

Pricing details of the facelifted Nissan Magnite will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model which starts at ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom).