'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will hit the screens on December 5, followed by Upendra Rao's 'UI' and Unni Mukundan's 'Marco' on December 20.

Mohanlal's period fantasy 'Barroz' and Nithiin's 'Robinhood' are slated for a Christmas release.

These films, spanning various genres, will be released in multiple languages, promising a cinematic treat for movie buffs.

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Nov 20, 202404:10 am

What's the story Currently, South Indian titles like Amaran and Kanguva are luring audiences to the theaters all across the country. And, it looks like this trend will continue in December. The last month of the year is going to be exciting for cinema lovers as a bunch of highly anticipated South Indian movies are arriving. Among them are Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, Mohanlal's Barroz, and Nithiin's Robinhood. Here are some of the most awaited films releasing this December.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to continue the saga

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is scheduled to release on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel continues from where the first part ended in 2021. It will witness Pushpa Raj's battle against Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The movie will be released in several languages including Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, etc.

'Barroz' and 'UI'

Mohanlal's Barroz, a period fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, will be released on Christmas Day, December 25. The plot follows the titular character Barroz who has been protecting Vasco da Gama's treasure for more than 400 years. Upendra Rao's action film UI is another exciting release coming on December 20. The pan-India project will be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Rao has starred in and directed the film.

'Marco' and 'Robinhood'

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan's action-packed film Marco will be released on December 20. Directed by Haneef Adeni, it is a spin-off of his 2018 movie Mikhael. On the same day, Nithiin's Robinhood directed by Venky Kudumula will premiere. The film revolves around a thief who targets the rich and uses various disguises to escape the police.