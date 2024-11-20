Summarize Simplifying... In short The Batman universe, launched during the DCEU's run, is a standalone franchise featuring Robert Pattinson as Batman.

'The Batman' universe: Your ultimate guide to the franchise

What's the story The Batman universe, headlined by Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, has become one of DC's most fascinating franchises. The 2022 film The Batman, helmed by Matt Reeves, offered a new perspective on Gotham City and its protector. This Bruce Wayne was still in the early days of his vigilante career but it was not an origin story. The franchise is now set to expand with a trilogy and some spin-offs, one of which we already had (2024's The Penguin).

Current and upcoming projects in 'The Batman' universe

So far, The Batman universe consists of two released on-screen projects: 2022's The Batman and 2024's The Penguin. The former depicts Batman's fight against The Riddler, who seeks to expose Gotham's darkest secrets. Meanwhile, The Penguin is an eight-episode series starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb attempting to rule Gotham's criminal underworld after The Batman events. Apart from these, Reeves will direct two more films for a full trilogy.

Timeline and connection to the larger DC universe

The Batman is set in 2022, starting on October 31, with The Penguin occurring a week after The Batman's events. The film also confirms Wayne started his vigilante work two years ago, in 2020. Despite its 2026 release date, The Batman - Part II will likely be set either at the end of 2022 or early 2023. This means Pattinson's Batman will continue to evolve as the franchise progresses.

'The Batman' universe's standalone status in DC multiverse

Although The Batman universe was launched during the DCEU's run, it stays away from the larger interconnected films and shows that started with 2013's Man of Steel. Reportedly, this universe will continue to stay separate from the new DC Universe being developed by James Gunn and Peter Safran. This means Pattinson's Caped Crusader and his universe will presumably remain its own isolated franchise alongside the new DCU.

Pattinson's Batman: Origin and equipment

In The Batman, Bruce Wayne's parents are killed in 2002 during Thomas Wayne's mayoral campaign. Orphaned at 10, Bruce inherits the Wayne Fortune and his father's company, Wayne Enterprises. After graduation, he travels abroad to learn various fields and martial arts before returning to Gotham in 2020 as a vengeance-seeking vigilante. His Batmobile is a modified vehicle custom-built by him with impressive armor plating and bullet resistance.

Pattinson's Batman: Batsuit and fight style

When Bruce decides to wage war on Gotham's criminals, he builds a tactical suit of armor inspired by the bats living in his Batcave. The batsuit comes with a classic utility belt for various gadgets and devices, gauntlets with refills for his grapple gun, and decent ballistic resistance. The bat symbol on his chest can be removed as a bat-shaped tactical knife. His fight style incorporates multiple forms of martial arts learned during his years of training worldwide.

Pattinson's Batman: Allies and enemies

Bruce's allies include Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), who learns about Bruce's nocturnal activities during Batman's first year and helps him with his cases. Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) teams up with Batman, creating the bat signal as a way of summoning the vigilante when required. Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz) teams up with Batman to investigate her friend's disappearance. His confirmed enemies include Edward Nashton/Riddler (Paul Dano), Carmine Falcone, Cobb aka The Penguin, and a future Joker played by Barry Keoghan.