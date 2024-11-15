Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' gets Christmas release date
The highly-anticipated Malayalam film Barroz, actor Mohanlal's directorial debut, will be released in theaters on December 25. The makers announced the news through a social media video on Friday. The news was shared by legendary director Fazil, who launched Mohanlal's acting career with the 1980 film Manjil Virinja Pookkal. Interestingly, both Manjil Virinja Pookkal and another Fazil-Mohanlal collaboration, the 1993 thriller Manichitrathaazhu released on December 25 too.
'Barroz' is a fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose's novel
Barroz is a period fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The plot revolves around Barroz, who has been guarding Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for over four centuries. Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram are among the cast. Earlier, a behind-the-scenes video showed Mohanlal directing on set and the film world's elaborate production design.
'Barroz' trailer received widespread acclaim
The trailer of Barroz was released in theaters along with Suriya's much-awaited film Kanguva and was widely appreciated for its breathtaking visuals shot by cinematographer Santhosh Sivan. The quality of the trailer, showcasing Mohanlal's vision and the film's promising fantasy elements, sparked excitement among moviegoers. Social media was abuzz with praise for the quality of the trailer, further increasing anticipation for the film's release.
'Barroz' overcame production challenges amid pandemic
Despite the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming of Barroz continued with several script changes and cast alterations. Originally slated for a September 12 release for the Onam season, it was postponed. After announcing a new release date of October 3, the film's release was pushed again before finally landing on the December 25 date. The film is shot in immersive 3D and has music by Lydian Nadhaswaram.