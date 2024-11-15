Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohanlal's much-anticipated directorial debut, 'Barroz,' a period fantasy film, is set to hit the screens on Christmas.

Despite COVID-19 related production challenges and multiple release delays, the film, praised for its stunning trailer and elaborate production design, has successfully generated buzz among moviegoers.

The film, shot in immersive 3D, features a captivating storyline about a guardian of Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mohanlal's 'Barroz 3D' release date revealed

Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' gets Christmas release date

By Tanvi Gupta 04:01 pm Nov 15, 202404:01 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated Malayalam film Barroz, actor Mohanlal's directorial debut, will be released in theaters on December 25. The makers announced the news through a social media video on Friday. The news was shared by legendary director Fazil, who launched Mohanlal's acting career with the 1980 film Manjil Virinja Pookkal. Interestingly, both Manjil Virinja Pookkal and another Fazil-Mohanlal collaboration, the 1993 thriller Manichitrathaazhu released on December 25 too.

Film details

'Barroz' is a fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose's novel

Barroz is a period fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The plot revolves around Barroz, who has been guarding Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for over four centuries. Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram are among the cast. Earlier, a behind-the-scenes video showed Mohanlal directing on set and the film world's elaborate production design.

Trailer release

'Barroz' trailer received widespread acclaim

The trailer of Barroz was released in theaters along with Suriya's much-awaited film Kanguva and was widely appreciated for its breathtaking visuals shot by cinematographer Santhosh Sivan. The quality of the trailer, showcasing Mohanlal's vision and the film's promising fantasy elements, sparked excitement among moviegoers. Social media was abuzz with praise for the quality of the trailer, further increasing anticipation for the film's release.

Production hurdles

'Barroz' overcame production challenges amid pandemic

Despite the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming of Barroz continued with several script changes and cast alterations. Originally slated for a September 12 release for the Onam season, it was postponed. After announcing a new release date of October 3, the film's release was pushed again before finally landing on the December 25 date. The film is shot in immersive 3D and has music by Lydian Nadhaswaram.